New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Amid opposition's push for debate in Parliament on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, BJP's allies on Sunday batted for a discussion on the foreign visits by multi-party delegations following the India-Pakistan conflict, lauding it as a big success which should be brought before the country.

TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Janata Dal (United)'s Sanjay Jha and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, all of whom were part of different delegations and attended the all-party meeting held on the eve of Parliament's Monsoon Session, were in support of a discussion on the matter. Jha and Shinde had led their respective delegations.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju indicated the government's willingness for it, and said, "All those great experiences must be shared before the nation. We will welcome it."

Seven delegations comprising over 50 parliamentarians of different parties had visited over 30 countries and the European Union in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor as part of the government's global diplomatic outreach.

These visits had gone down very well, Rijiju said.

After the all-party meeting held on the session's eve, Jha said that the delegations' visit to different countries was "highly successful" in conveying India's united resolve against terrorism to leading government functionaries of different countries.

Be it India's stand on putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance or Pakistan's complicity in terrorism, the visit was a "huge success" as the delegations also met ambassadors of different countries and think tanks besides other influential groups, he said.

Devarayalu told reporters that he put across this point at the all-party meeting, as it should be brought before the country that the delegations effectively conveyed India's interests globally and received a positive audience. Shinde also echoed these views.

