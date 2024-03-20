Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur saying that the opposition is completely stunned by the Rs 1500 that women are going to get under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi.

"The formalities for providing the benefits of this scheme in the state from April 1, 2024, have been completed before the implementation of the Election Code of Conduct," he added.

Negi pointed out, "BJP and Jairam Thakur are anti-women."

Negi said that budget provision has been made for the scheme, which has been approved by the Cabinet. "The government has issued a notification to implement the scheme. If women are submitting forms now then why are BJP and Jairam Thakur opposing?" he questioned.

"They have to tell the women if they want that eligible daughters, sisters and mothers above 18 years of age should not get the benefits of this scheme. The Leader of the Opposition sees the defeat of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-elections, hence he has come out against women."

He stated that the women's power in the state would give them a befitting reply to this protest and would defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Jagat Singh Negi lashed out at the former Chief Minister for opposing women-friendly schemes.

"He should have supported it, but he is opposing this scheme by doing party politics. BJP and Jairam Thakur are also protesting because this was a guarantee given by the Congress which the government has fulfilled during its tenure of one and a quarter years," he slammed.

Appreciating Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, he said, "The opposition is not able to digest the public welfare schemes of the government. CM Sukhu has done unprecedented work during his tenure of one and a quarter years, five out of ten guarantees have also been fulfilled."

He hit out saying that BJP leaders are upset due to this, they do not like the change in the system of the Sukhu government. "BJP and Jairam Thakur should think carefully before opposing the policies being implemented in the interest of Himachal Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

