New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar MLC elections.

The BJP has announced its candidates for 3 seats in Bihar for now, which include Mangal Pandey, Dr. Lal Mohan Gupta, and Anamika Singh for the MLC election 2024.

There are a total of 11 seats up for contest in Bihar.

In Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party fielded Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Mahendra Kumar Singh, Mohit Beniwal, Ashok Katariya, Dharmendra Singh, Ramtirath Singhal, and Santosh Singh.

In UP, candidates will contest 13 MLC seats, with the BJP announcing its candidates for 7 seats.

The MLC election in Bihar and UP is scheduled for March 21, and the last date for filing the nomination is March 11.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, former Minister Abdulbari Siddiqui, Urmila Thakur, and Saiyad Faisal Ali for the MLC election.

Setting the pace ahead of its rivals, the BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The list included 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste (SC) faces, 18 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, and 57 OBC/Backward Class nominees. (ANI)

