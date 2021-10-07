Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced fielding Shivaraj Sajjanar from Hanagal and Ramesh Bhusanur from Sindagi Assembly constituencies respectively for the by-polls to the two segments on October 30.

Also Read | Moto E40 Smartphone Teased in India, Launch Expected Soon.

The BJP said in a statement that the BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh communicated that Sajjanar and Bhusanur will be fielded in the by-polls.

Also Read | Barabanki Accident: 18 Killed, 30 Injured After Truck Rams Into Bus on Outer Ring Road in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 2 Lakh to Kin of Victims.

Fielding Sajjanar has come as a surprise as there were strong rumours that the party would give ticket to former Hanagal MLA late C M Udasi's daughter-in-law Revathi Udasi.

It was Udasi's demise in June this year, which had necessitated the bypoll to Hanagal constituency.

Sajjanar is a former BJP MLA from Haveri and a long time close aide of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP sources said.

On the other hand, Ramesh Bhusanur's candidature was in the offing and it was quite certain that he would get the ticket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)