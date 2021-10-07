Motorola India is expected to launch the Moto E4 smartphone soon. On Wednesday, the company teased the handset on its official Twitter account. The teaser image showcases the Moto E40 smartphone placed to form a triangle with a tagline 'The Perfect Entertainer'. Motorola is yet to reveal the exact launch date and specifications of the Moto E40 phone. As per tipster Roland Quandt, the handset got listed on a Romanian e-commerce website eMag with a price tag of RON 779 (approximately Rs 13,600). Motorola Edge 2021 With Snapdragon 778 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

As per the e-commerce website, Moto E40 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Fuel your imagination with the #PerfectEntertainer and color the world with your ideas! Can you guess what we're talking about? pic.twitter.com/NZXAr5QLkh — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 6, 2021

It will be powered by a Unisoc T700 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For optics, it will get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there will be an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Moto E40 is likely to come packed with a 4,000mAh battery and will run on Android 11 Go Edition. Connectivity options might include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The device will also get a fingerprint proximity sensor, light sensor and accelerometer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2021 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).