Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 30 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday announced the appointment of Lok Sabha incharges for 42 constituencies.

As per the notification, Sukanta Majumdar has appointed Nityananda Munshi as the in-charge for Jalpaiguri, with Anandamoy Barman serving as the joint in-charge. Amitava Moitra has been appointed as the in-charge for Cooch Behar. Sushil Barman is the new in-charge for Alipurduar, with Sushanta Rava serving as the joint in-charge. For Darjeeling, Bishal Lama has been appointed as the in-charge, with Sukra Munda and Gobindo Roy serving as joint in-charges.

The BJP is making ongoing efforts to strengthen its organisational structure in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

