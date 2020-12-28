Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 28 (ANI): Ahead of the forthcoming legislative Assembly polls in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday appointed district observers and district co-observers for the organisation.

As per an official release, for Kolkata Zone, the party has appointed Sovan Chatterjee as the observer, while Debjit Sarkar has been appointed as convenor. Baisakhi Banerjee and Sankudeb Panda have been appointed as co-convenor of BJP for the Kolkata Zone.

BJP has appointed Nirmal Karmakar as the co-observer of Rarh Banga Zone.

The party has also appointed Dipen Pramanik as the Cooch Behar district observer, Bhaskar Dey as Darjeeling district observer, Amitava Maitra as the South Dinajpur district observer, Manabendra Chakraborty as North Murshidabad district observer, Gopal Sarkar as North Nadia, Pradeep Banerjee as Basirhat district observer, and Manas Bhattacharya as North Kolkata district observer.

The district observer for Diamond Harbor will be Subhnarayan, for Jhargram it will be Swapan Paul, for Bardhaman district it will be Ramkrishna Paul, for Asansol district it will Ramkrishna Roy, while Arambag district will be observed by Debasish Mitra.

For the post of district co-observers, BJP appointed Sankar Chakraborty as co-observer for Maldah, Sandip Banerjee for South Nadia Falguni Patra for KNSD, Bijoy Ojha for South Kolkata, Gautam Roy for South 24 Pgs., Dinesh Pandey for Howrah Town, and Pradip Das for Howrah Gramin.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are due next year. (ANI)

