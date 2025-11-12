Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): In a significant organisational reshuffle ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed four new general secretaries to its Mumbai unit. The appointments were announced by Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam through an official press note issued on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Rajesh Shirwadkar, Ganesh Khaparkar, Acharya Pawan Tripathi, and Shweta Parulekar have been entrusted with the new responsibilities as general secretaries of the Mumbai BJP.

Also Read | Did Reserve Bank of India Direct All Banks To Migrate to the ‘.bank.in’ Domain? PIB Fact Check Reveals Claim Is True.

The selection of the new team reflects the party's strategy to ensure inclusive representation across various communities and regions in the city. Among the appointees, Rajesh Shirwadkar and Ganesh Khaparkar are known Marathi BJP leaders representing BJP in different capacities earlier also, Shweta Parulekar stands out as the only woman in the new list, reinforcing the BJP's focus on promoting women leaders in key organizational roles.

Acharya Pawan Tripathi, who also serves as the treasurer of the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, is a well-known North Indian face in Mumbai BJP circles. His inclusion is being viewed as an effort to strengthen the party's outreach among the city's sizable North Indian community -- a crucial voting bloc in the municipal polls.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections Result 2025: State Gears Up for Counting on November 14; 3-Tier Security in Place at 46 Centres.

Party insiders believe that the new appointments have been made with an eye on maximizing the BJP's performance in the upcoming BMC elections, which are expected to be held in January 2026. The move is part of a broader plan to energize the organization and consolidate support across demographics before the high-stakes civic polls.

With the appointments of Shirwadkar, Khaparkar, Tripathi, and Parulekar, the BJP leadership has sent a clear message that it aims to balance experience, community representation, and gender inclusion as it prepares for one of Mumbai's most closely watched elections.

The long-delayed BMC elections are now scheduled for January 2026. With the city's richest civic body under administrative rule since 2022, this election will determine which alliance holds sway in the city. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)