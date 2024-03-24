New Delhi/Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI) Accusing Tamil Nadu minister Anitha Radhakrishnan of making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP lashed out at the INDIA bloc on Sunday, saying the conscience of those in the opposition alliance "is dead".

K Annamalai, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president, alleged that DMK leaders have reached a new low in their "uncouth behaviour" and said his party would take up the matter with the Election Commission and the Director General of Police seeking the "strictest and immediate action" against Radhakrishnan.

Posting on 'X' a purported video clip of the DMK leader's remarks, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit alleged that Radhakrishnan "spoke disgustingly" about Modi in the presence of DMK MP K Kanimozhi and others who witnessed the "nauseating act", and alleged that it reflected the "vulgar political culture" of the ruling party in the state.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur strongly condemned Radhakrishnan's remarks against the prime minister and said there is no place for such language in democracy.

"When destruction befalls man, it is the conscience which dies first. The conscience of those in 'INDI alliance' is dead," Thakur told reporters at the BJP headquarters.

He said this clearly showed the "hatred" of the INDIA bloc against Modi.

"One of their ministers yesterday hurled dirty abuses at Prime Minister Modi, made derogatory comments against the prime minister using objectionable words, in the presence of a woman MP of the party," Thakur said.

"With Radhakrishnan's remarks, the total number of abuses hurled at Prime Minister Modi by the opposition leaders has reached 120," the BJP leader said.

"Every time they abused Modi ji, people of India showered that much more love on him," he said.

"They kept abusing Modi ji and Modi ji kept raising the stature of India. They hurl abuses one after another at Modi ji. But there is only love for Modi ji in the hearts of people," he added.

Thakur also questioned the silence of the Congress over the Tamil Nadu minister's remarks against Modi and demanded an apology from the INDIA bloc.

"Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are silent (over the DMK leader's remarks)," he said, asking if they are "giving protection to those who want to eliminate Sanatan, abuse Modi ji and talk about breaking his head".

Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Tirupathi demanded that the DMK minister be dismissed from his post and arrested.

"When they have nothing to criticise, this is the level DMK leaders have stooped. DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi was on the stage and did not bother to stop her colleague," Annamalai said in his post on X.

The BJP also kept up the heat against the Aam Aadmi Party and other constituents of the INDIA bloc which are protesting the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

"It's not democracy which is under threat but corruption, appeasement politics and anti-Sanatanis," Thakur said.

He alleged that for the opposition parties, protecting democracy means protecting those who are corrupt.

"The Congress, which was accusing Arvind Kejriwal of corruption earlier, is today sitting in his lap," Thakur charged.

"They have formed 'INDI alliance' changing their mask of the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) but their deeds are still the same. They are the same corrupt people, only their face is new," he charged, adding, "People know everything'.

He alleged that for the opposition parties, the letter 'C' in the word democracy stands for "corruption".

"But for us, the letter 'C' stands for commitment, competence, capability and clarity for a Viksit Bharat (developed India)," he said, adding this is the "difference" between the BJP and the opposition parties.

Thakur also slammed Kejriwal for running his government from behind bars, saying nothing else could be expected from "those who have sold their morals and are neck deep in corruption".

People of Delhi are feeling they have been "cheated" by Kejriwal, he added.

