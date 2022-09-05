Ranchi, Sept 5 (PTI) BJP activists Monday took out a rally and burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Jharkhand Hemant Soren at Albert Ekka Chowk in the heart of the city in protest against his speech on tricolour in the state assembly.

The BJP workers alleged that the chief minister has insulted the national flag by saying the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on the occasion of 75th anniversary of India's Independence was part of the saffron party's agenda and its workers sold the national flags.

Jharkhand BJP women wing president Arti Kujur said that Soren has insulted the tricolour. “We have burnt effigy of the chief minister in protest against his speech. He should seek apology from the country for it,” she said.

Soren during his speech at the special session of the Assembly while seeking a vote of trust said on Monday that when the country was celebrating the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence “We saw how our BJP friends sold the flags. The party started selling flags along with the country”.

Kujur said the protest was also against the rising crime graph against women in the state. “Crime against women has increased across the state. Cases of rape, murder and witch hunting have increased in the state under the regime of Hemant Soren. He should resign if he is not able to control law and order”.

Soren won the trust vote.

