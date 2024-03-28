Golaghat (Assam) [India], March 28 (ANI): As Assam BJP leader Kamakhya Prasad Tasa filed nominations for Lok Sabha polls, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the party will win with a margin of 3 lakh votes.

Kamakhya Prasad Tasa is contesting from the Kaziranga constituency. Roselina Tirkey, the Congress candidate for Kaziranga parliamentary constituency, filed her nomination papers in Golaghat on Tuesday.

"Kamakhya Prasad Tasa is filing nominations for Lok Sabha polls today. A large number of people have come here to bless him. We will win with a margin of 3 lakh votes," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jorhat Parliamentary constituency (Assam) and sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, accompanied by numerous supporters, filed his nomination papers at the Jorhat district commissioner office on Wednesday for the first phase of the parliamentary elections.

The Congress party has fielded its party MP, Gaurav Gogoi, from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.

Before filing his nomination, the MP, along with thousands of supporters from the constituency, took out a huge rally from the Jorhat Court Field through Jorhat city.Addressing his supporters, he said, "Last time, the BJP won from this constituency. This time, the party has given me the ticket from the Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency. I will win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by two lakh votes."

The MP was accompanied by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma, Cabinet Minister Jugan Mohan, Ajanta Neog, Keshab Mahanta and several other top-level BJP leaders during the filing of nomination papers.

The Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency (Assam) also consists of ten assembly segments. The constituencies are Jorhat, Titabar, Mariani, Majuli, Teok, Sivasagar, Nazira, Demow, Sonari and Mahmara.

Ranjit Dutta, the BJP candidate for the Sonitpur parliamentary constituency, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday with the returning officer at Tezpur in Assam's Sonitpur district.

There are a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam. Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

Meanwhile, the election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

