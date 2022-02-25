Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday hit out at the Central government over the arrest of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party cannot accept dissent, hence, they resort to central agencies like Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax.

"They (BJP) harass opposition leaders because they can't accept dissent. So they resort to institutions like Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax,' said Baghel while talking to reporters in Raipur.

Continuing the attack over misuse of central agencies against the Opposition, Congress leader said "after the ongoing Assembly elections in five states, ED and IT will come to Chhattisgarh also."

Baghel, further, expressed hope that Congress will form governments in all the five states--Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa.

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. (ANI)

