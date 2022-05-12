Kolkata, May 12 (PTI) Claiming that the only way to fight the BJP is direct confrontation and not competitive communalism, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said that only the Left can take the saffron party head-on.

He claimed that Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is doing what the BJP is doing and thus giving in to its game plan.

Also Read | TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts at trb.tripura.gov.in; Check Details Here.

"The only way to fight the BJP is direct confrontation and not competitive communalism, it is for the Leftists like the DYFI to take them head-on," Yechury said, addressing a rally of the CPI(M)'s youth wing on the inaugural day of its national conference in Salt Lake.

The youths of the country are disillusioned and are falling prey to reactionary and communal forces amid lack of employment opportunities and rising prices of essentials, he said.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists At His Office in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Around 52 per cent of the country's population is young and it is they who can shape the future of the nation and their own," he said.

Yechury alleged that the government is selling shares of LIC at a low price to benefit rich investors, affecting the interests of the general public.

"It should remember that it is the people who are its owners and the government is only the manager. Without the consent of the owners, the manager cannot sell any property and when such a situation occurs, the manager needs to be changed," he said.

Holding that the situation in Sri Lanka is a glaring example of what can happen due to financial mismanagement, the CPI(M) leader said that the BJP dispensation is trying to shift the gaze of people from the prevailing economic situation in India using religion as a diversionary tactic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)