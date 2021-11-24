Panaji, Nov 24 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday addressed medical professionals here on the first day of his two-day visit to Goa, where elections are due in the next few months.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi to Participate in Programmes in Parliament, Vigyan Bhawan on November 26.

This event was organised by the BJP's Goa medical cell.

Also Read | Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Launched in India by December, 2021.

Nadda landed at the Dabolim airport and later travelled to Panaji.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Goa BJP medical cell incharge Dr Shekhar Salkar were present for the event.

Nadda is scheduled to address public meetings at Sattari and Bicholim on Thursday.

Assembly elections are due in Goa in February next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)