Chhattisgarh [India], February 11 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday paid tribute to Narayanpur BJP district vice-president Sagar Sahu today who was shot dead by unidentified persons at his house yesterday.

BJP Chief Nadda also met the bereaved family.

While talking to the media, the BJP Chief said, "Sad that a senior colleague, Sagar Sahu who was our district vice-president, was brutally killed by Naxals. We're all grief-stricken. Under the current government in Chhattisgarh, Naxal attacks are rising. BJP workers are being targeted. We lost 3 colleagues within a month".

JP Nadda also said that crores of BJP workers are standing with the deceased's family. They'll take care of them.

Highlighting the law and order situation in Chhattisgarh, JP Nadda said, "It shows the law & order situation here. I was told that he had alerted the Police but the local Police had taken no action. Sagar Sahu was not alone, crores of BJP workers stood with the family. We will take care of them. But the loss can't be compensated".

Meanwhile, when questioned about the steps to take against Naxalites, JP Nadda said, "This is the work of the government, the government will see in its own way and we will fight the battle of ideology in a democratic way." (ANI)

