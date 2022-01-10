New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nadda said he has isolated himself on the advise of doctors and urged those who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the virus.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Imposes Total Fine of Over Rs 74 Lakh on Sunday for Violation of COVID-19 Protocols.

He underwent the test after having some symptoms for the disease and added that he has been feeling alright.

India has been seeing a surge in the number of infections as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus fuels the spread.

Also Read | Kolkata: Man Murders Friend for Making Obscene Remark on His Wife in Anandapur; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)