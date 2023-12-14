New Delhi, December 14: Even as the investigation into the Palriament security breach continues with the arrest of four intruders, the incident has become a focal point of a political face-off. On Thursday Bhartiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya claimed that Parliament security breach is inextricably linked to the Congress-Communist axis, even as the INDIA alliance pushed for action against BJP MP Pratap Simha.

"As details emerge, it is getting obvious that DNA of those, who breached Parliament security, is inextricably linked to the Congress-Communist axis. The kinds who were part of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and active participants in the orchestrated protests seen in the past..." Amit Malviya Posted on X. Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Secretariat Suspends Eight Personnel for Security Lapse in House, Say Sources.

Meanwhile, INDIA parties demanded a detailed statement by the Home Minister in both Houses of Parliament and strict action against BJP MP Pratap Simha, who provided visitor passes to the intruders. "The INDIA parties are demanding: 1. a detailed statement by the Home Minister in both Houses, followed by a discussion on the very serious and shocking security breach witnessed in the Lok Sabha yesterday. 2. Strict action against the BJP MP Pratap Simha, who provided the visitor passes to the intruders. The Modi government's refusal to accept these perfectly legitimate and reasonable demands has led to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today morning." Congress MP Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "This is a very serious issue...You cannot brush this issue as some sort of protest by some exuberant youth...The canisters fortunately had only inert gas but could have had poisonous gas..." Meanwhile, The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight security personnel for security lapses in the Parliament security breach incident, sources said on Thursday. The suspended security personnel are identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh Anil, Pardeep, Vimitt and Narender. Lok Sabha Security Breach: MHA Orders Probe After Two Men Enter Lower House, CRPF DG to Head Inquiry Panel.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday was adjourned till 2 pm after the opposition members created a ruckus inside the Lower House over Wednesday's Parliament security breach incident. Opposition members raised the slogans demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said "All of us are concerned" about what happened in the House yesterday. "The security of the House is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. I talked to you yesterday and will talk again. The responsibility (of Parliament) is of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Govt cannot interfere in the business of secretariat," the Speaker said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also requested the House members to remain vigil while issuing passes to the people. "Everyone has condemned this incident. You (Speaker) have taken cognizance of the matter. We have to be careful about to whom we issue the passes (to enter Parliament). All precautions possible will be taken in future. Such incidents of jumping also used to happen in the old parliament building," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Few opposition members entered the well of the House leading to the adjournment of Lok Sabha till 2 pm. In Rajya Sabha, opposition members demanded Home Minister Amit Shah to come into the Parliament and make a statement on the security breach. Before the ruckus in RS, the Chairman spoke on Wednesday's incident, and said that a high-level probe is being held and that an FIR has been filed.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar named TMC MP Derek O'Brien and asked him to leave the House stating a "breach of privilege." Earlier the Delhi Police arrested the two intruders namely, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma. Two more persona namely Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde were also held outside Parliament where they opened similar smoke canisters. All the four people have been charged under anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, the MHA on Wednesday ordered an enquiry of Parliament security breach incident, and an enquiry committee was set-up under Central Reserve Police Force Director General Anish Dayal Singh with members from other security agencies and experts.

As per MHA, the enquiry committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. "The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," the MHA had said.

