Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commenced the membership drive in Manali assembly constituency of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur attended the event held at Manali and outlined the campaign's objectives and strategies to party workers and officials.

Speaking at the event, Thakur emphasized the party's goal of enrolling 16 lakh new members in Himachal Pradesh as part of a nationwide target to reach 10 crore members.

"BJP is not only the largest organization in the country but also in the world. He said that being a party worker, it is a matter of good fortune for us. The target of making 16 lakh members in Himachal Pradesh has been set by the party," Thakur said.

He said that people are excited to become members of the party.

Speaking on the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Thakur exuded confidence in the party's win in both the states.

"BJP government will be formed in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. In Haryana, where the deposit of a BJP candidate used to be forfeited, there has been a BJP government in the last 10 years, and this time a BJP government will be formed for the third time. After the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, people have supported BJP," Thakur said.

The membership drive, which began on September 2, is set to run until October 15. For the first time, the process is being conducted through a digital app, making it more accessible and efficient for prospective members.

On September 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP's nationwide membership drive and called it an expansion of the family and also an ideological movement. "It isn't a game of numbers. It doesn't matter the numbers we achieve. This membership drive is an ideological and emotional movement," he said.

PM Modi received his BJP membership renewal certificate from party president JP Nadda at the 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' in Delhi. The membership drive will be conducted in two phases--September 2 to September 25 and October 1 to October 15. Each phase will target specific milestones, ensuring a comprehensive reach across the country. (ANI)

