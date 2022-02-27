Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday took a tough stand on the series of violent clashes reported between workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress and sent out a clear message that "nobody with evil intentions to create unrest in the capital city will be spared".

Speaking to the media persons in front of the Trauma Care Center of GBP hospital, Deb said, "I am also the Home Minister of this state. Such heinous attacks on police personnel can't be tolerated. Those who are involved in the violent clashes that took place last night will never be spared. Stringent legal action will be taken. I do have all the data pertaining to the attacks. They have all the reasons to worry".

Also Read | Maharashtra: Decision on Face Mask Rule Will Be Taken Carefully Though COVID-19 Wave Almost Flattened, Says Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

According to Deb, police action against the criminals would start right from tomorrow.

Slamming the Congress leaders, he said, "Politics is a democratic right. All parties have the right to organize and carry out their programmes. But, this liberty does not anyway means you will bring criminals from different areas to plot crimes. All the masterminds of the clashes were noted criminals and smugglers".

Also Read | After Omicron Variant of COVID-19, Risk of BA.2 Subvariant Is Rare, Says Study.

"I will never let the law and order situation of this city get collapsed", Deb asserted.

He went to the GBP hospital to inquire after the health conditions of Srimanta Bhil, a policeman who sustained serious injuries while allegedly trying to safeguard his protectee--TIDC Chairman Tinku Roy from the brick batting.

Deb said, "Why did the police come under attack? They did not do anything. The media persons who were covering the incident also got attacked. This should not be done."

Lashing out at the Congress leadership, Deb also said that "politics was a business for them."

"After BJP came to power, their business got ruined completely. Out of frustration, they are playing their wicked tricks to tarnish the image of this government", said Deb.

Sources in the police department said that a total of six persons were arrested in connection with the clashes that took place last night. All of them had been produced before the Court.

The Congress party had claimed that the BJP supporters first launched an unprovoked attack on the induction programme organised at Kamarpukur Par, Agartala.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP accused Congress of vandalizing its party office. BJP organized a protest rally that turned violent on reaching the Congress Bhavan area.

The BJP supporters threw stones and brickbats at the Congress Bhavan and the Congress workers in retaliation threw petrol bombs on the rally. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)