New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Members of Congress and BJP sparred at a meeting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) over the issue relating to the speed of internet services in the Union Territory.

The agenda of the meeting of the Standing Committee today was about the introduction of 5G products in the country, but the chairman of the committee, Shashi Tharoor and some members from opposition parties raised the issue relating to 4G service in Kashmir Valley.

Sources said there was a debate between the BJP and Congress MPs on the issue. BJP members pointed out that mobile service started in the country in the mid-nineties but services were started in the Valley in 2003.

The BJP members told the committee that the internet service in places such as Srinagar, Pahalgam, Gulmarg were working well. (ANI)

