New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi while addressing the BJP Minority Morcha National Executive meeting here in New Delhi, alleged that the opposition parties have been using Secularism for their "political gains" and "deceived" the objectives of Indian Constitution.

"Some people have used the word of Secularism only for their political gains," said Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

"If you look at the 75 years of Indian history, you'll see that some political parties have made secularism as the means for their political benefits. They have deceived the objectives of our Indian Constitution," he added.

He also said that, unlike other parties, Secularism for BJP is the Constitutional and national responsibility.

"For BJP, secularism is a constitutional and national responsibility. It is not a political deal for us," the BJP leader said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naqvi said, during the last seven years, "Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for inclusive empowerment with a commitment to Constitutional values. It has ensured all sections including Minorities becoming an equal partner of the development process." (ANI)

