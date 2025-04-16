Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila on Wednesday accused the BJP of misusing investigative agencies as "personal tools" after the ED filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others in the alleged National Herald case.

In a post on X, Sharmila claimed that the BJP is afraid of the Congress.

"Brusht Jumla Party is afraid of Congress. The BJP is unable to digest the rise of Congress in the country. That is why it is misusing investigative agencies like the CBI and ED as its personal tools. It is filing false cases against the opposition and trying to suppress the top leadership. It is conspiring to silence dissenting voices," she said.

"We strongly condemn the ED filing a chargesheet against Congress senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and @RahulGandhi and the move to seize National Herald properties. Alleging money laundering in a case where there is no money involved is absolutely outrageous," Sharmila said.

Further, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief mentioned that the BJP is insulting India's freedom fighters, great national leaders, and their contributions.

"This is nothing short of a murder of democracy. This is a clear example of the BJP's low-level politics and vindictive actions. The Congress Party will not remain silent or passive in the face of your harassment and wrongdoing. It's not about the BJP filing a chargesheet against Congress - the time is near when the people of India will file a chargesheet against the BJP. People have now realized how the country is being looted for the benefit of people like Adani," YS Sharmila posted on X.

The Enforcement Directorate, on Tuesday, filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others in the alleged National Herald case. Congress strongly protested the move, terming it "politically motivated."

Congress said it will hold a nationwide protest against the BJP-led government on Wednesday in front of Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices at the district level in respective states.

The ED's chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others, including several firms.

The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

The prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the offence of money laundering, as defined under Section 3, read with Section 70, and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne stated that as per the submission of the counsel representing the ED, the predicate offence--recorded under complaint case No. 18/2019--includes charges under Sections 403, 406, and 420, read with Section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and is currently under trial at the Rouse Avenue Courts in New Delhi.

The court observed that under Section 44(1)(c) of the PMLA, the predicate offence must be tried in the same court that has taken cognisance of the money laundering offence under Section 3 of the PMLA. The court further noted that both offences--the predicate offence and the PMLA offence--must be adjudicated in the same jurisdiction.

The National Herald case is being heard in a Delhi court. The complaint was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, their associated companies, and other individuals. (ANI)

