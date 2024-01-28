New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that the BJP was "trying continuously" to break the AAP through horse-trading but "our MLAs are not saleable."

She said this after the AAP on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to topple the elected Delhi government through a campaign dubbed "Operation Lotus 2.0".

"BJP is trying continuously to break AAP. In the last nine years, we have seen so many dirty conspiracies by the BJP. They want to somehow come to power in Delhi because they keep losing the elections. In 2014 and 2022, also they tried to use 'Operation Lotus'. Such tricks won't work on Arvind Kejriwal because God and the people of Delhi are with him," Kakkar said on Saturday.

She further said that BJP has continuously failed to challenge the policies of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"In 2014, BJP leader Sher Singh Dagar offered money to AAP MLAs and we released a horse-trading sting which is available on YouTube. Now they are trying this in 2024. Our MLAs are not saleable," she added.

Earlier addressing a press conference on Saturday, senior AAP leader Atishi claimed that the BJP has approached several AAP MLAs with bribes and threats in a bid to induce defection.

The AAP leader said, "BJP has started 'Operation Lotus 2.0', and is trying to topple the democratically elected AAP government in Delhi. 7 MLAs of the AAP have been contacted by the BJP, and have been told, that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon, after which AAP MLAs will be rifted apart. They are in touch with 21 of our MLAs, using whom they aim to topple the Delhi government. Those 7 MLAs have been offered Rs 25 crores each... Operation Lotus is the tactic used by the BJP to come into power in states, where they are not democratically elected... Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are examples..." (ANI)

