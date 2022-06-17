Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) A BJP corporator of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and her husband were arrested on corruption charges here on Friday, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The ACB laid a trap and arrested JMC corporator Jyoti Devi and her husband Sham Lal when the latter was accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for the issuance of a "malba" (debris) clearance certificate, the official said.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 10-Year-Old Boy Kills Mother For Not Giving Money to Buy New Clothes.

He said a complaint was lodged by a contractor, who alleged that the corporator had demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe for the issuance of the mandatory "malba" clearance certificate for the release of his final payment on the completion of the work allotted to him.

The corporator had asked the complainant to hand over the money to her husband, the official said, adding that a case was registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code on the receipt of the complaint and a team was formed.

Also Read | Plastic Ban: BIS Issues Standards for Alternative Products Due to Single Use Plastic Ban.

Lal was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on behalf of his wife from the complainant, the official said.

He said both the accused were taken into custody on the spot and subsequently, searches were carried out at their residence.

Further investigation in the case is going on, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)