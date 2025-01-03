New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena requesting legal action against Delhi Mayor Mahesh Khichi over the alleged discovery of dual registration as a voter of his wife.

Kapoor, in a letter on Friday, alleged that Khichi's wife had been registered as a voter under two different names at the same address and with the same photo.

He called for an inquiry into the issue, highlighting that both "Nidhi" and "Mamta" are listed as the mayor's wives in the voter list for the Karol Bagh assembly constituency.

Responding to the allegations, Khichi told PTI, "I only have one wife, Nidhi. We don't know who Mamata is or how she is registered at my address. It must be a clerical mistake on their part. The Election Commission should look into it and make the necessary corrections."

Khichi said he got to know about the anomaly only yesterday after the BJP flagged it.

"In fact, I am told there could be more individuals registered at my address. I will approach the Election Commission to get it corrected."

The BJP on Thursday fired a salvo at the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming some of its party leaders have dual registration as voters.

"A very important issue involving the first citizen of Delhi, the Mayor of Delhi Mahesh Khichi, forces me to write this letter to you and demand legal action against the Mayor.

"Sir, it has come to my knowledge that the Mayor Mahesh Khichi, who resides in a small house, F-12 in Nehru Nagar, which is listed in the Voter List of Part 40 under the Karol Bagh assembly constituency, also lists two women as his wife," Kapoor said in his letter.

He said that "at the same address" two women — Nidhi and Mamta — are listed as voters with the same EPIC address, claiming to be the mayor's wife.

"Such registration is not permissible, and if these names refer to the same person under different identities, it constitutes an illegal act," he wrote.

