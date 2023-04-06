New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Extending his greetings on the 44th Foundation Day of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that BJP derives its inspiration from Lord Hauman to fight corruption and maintaining law and order.

While virtually interacting with the party workers, Modi said, "Today India is realizing its potential just like the power of lord Hanuman. BJP party gets inspiration from lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order. If we see the whole life of lord Hanuman, he had a "Can Do" attitude that helped him in bringing all kinds of success."

He added, "Hanuman Ji can do anything, does it for everyone, but does not do anything for Himself! This is what the Bharatiya Janata Party derives inspiration from!"

Extending greetings to the party workers, PM Modi said," Today we all are celebrating the foundation day of our party. I congratulate each and every BJP worker dedicated to the service of Mother India."

"From the inception of the BJP till today, the great personalities who have irrigated the party, have nurtured, strengthened and enriched the party, all the great personalities who served the country and the party from the smallest worker to the senior position To whom I bow my head," he stated.

"Our Party, our Karyakartas do consistently derive inspiration from values and teachings of Hanuman Ji," he stated.

"On the auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti, I pray for His blessings to all. Today, India has been realising the great powers like that of Bajrang Bali, India has emerged much stronger to face the ocean-like big challenges," he further stated.

April 6 marks the BJP's 44th foundation day and the party has organised various programmes right from the booth level.

Further, the ruling party at the Centre will screen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at 10 lakh places across the country on Thursday.

Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech will be played at BJP offices across the country. BJP leaders, office bearers and workers will gather at party offices to listen to PM Modi's speech. (ANI)

