Mumbai, April 06: Various states across the country have seen a rapid jump in phishing scams involving 4G to 5G SIM upgrades. Administration in multiple provinces has urged the general public not to divulge one-time passwords (OTPs) and other private information to unauthorised parties who may contact them under the pretence of providing an upgrade.

The warning in different states follows similar lines, noting how the cybercriminals are sharing links purporting to be 5G upgrades and that there is a chance that fraudsters will access your phone if you open it. Cybercriminals Use Over 4,00,000 Malicious Files To Attack Users Daily in 2022: Report.

For the not known, none of the telecom service companies offer an online upgrade option. Hence, on recommendation of anyone, people shouldn't install any apps on their mobile device or open a any unknown link or share it with others.

It is advised to contact the official customer care numbers or visit the local business store of your telecom service provider to get information about SIM upgrades. Customers also shouldn't divulge their SIM card and bank account information to total acquaintances. Cybercriminals Distributing Malware Via Facebook Offering Fake Desktop Version of ChatGPT, Stealing Social Users' Media Credentials: Researchers.

Several reports states that the recent warnings in this regard were issued due to concerns that cyber fraudsters might use the state's citizens as a target. At telephone number 1930, which has been set up for people to call the police when they are cheated online, a few complaints of this nature have been received across India.

A source in the police told that there is a chance that cybercriminals will attempt to defraud mobile phone users by promising them SIM upgrades. When the SIM cards were upgraded from 3G to 4G, several crimes of this type were reported, he added.

