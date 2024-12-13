New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday slammed the BJP, accusing them of consistently disrespecting Dalits and the opposition. He further criticized the BJP's treatment of farmers, mentioning the use of tear gas and physical violence.

Singh asserted that the BJP's attempts to divert attention from real issues won't be tolerated, emphasizing that India won't stand for the disrespect of Dalits.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Allegedly Abused, Poisoned and Confined by Husband and Mother-in-Law in Chikkamagaluru; Case Registered.

"BJP has always disrespected the Dalits. BJP disrespected the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge who is a Dalit and has over 50 years of experience in politics. BJP disrespected the opposition and Dalits by disrespecting Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge...They did not allow Mallikarjun Kharge to speak in the parliament...BJP is talking about farmers who fired tear gas at the farmers and beat them with sticks...We will not allow BJP to divert attention from real issues...India will not tolerate the disrespect of Dalits..," he said.

Meanwhile earlier today, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned until December 16 after a war of words erupted between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge amid a row over the no-confidence motion against the Chairman. The RS Chairman lambasted the opposition and said that he would "sacrifice his life for the country" and that the opposition was insulting the constitution.

Also Read | Zomato GST Notice: Food Delivery Platform Receives Tax Demand Notice of INR 803 Crore From Goods and Services Tax Department.

"I am a farmer's son; I will not show weakness. I will sacrifice my life for my country. You (opposition) have only one job 24 hours a day, why is a farmer's son sitting here...look what you are saying. I have tolerated a lot...you have the right to bring a motion but you are insulting the Constitution," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

Replying to Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that they have not come here to listen to his praises.

"You are encouraging the (BJP) members to speak against members of other parties... I am also the son of a farmer. I have faced more challenges than you... You are insulting our party leaders; you are insulting the Congress... We have not come here to listen to your praises, we have come here for discussion," Kharge said.

Responding to Kharge, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, "The whole world knows whose praises you like. It is important that the House should function."

The Rajya Sabha failed to function on Friday with uproar from the Treasury and Opposition benches over the no-confidence notice against House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The INDIA bloc submitted the no-confidence motion on December 10 to the Secretary-General of the Upper House of Parliament. INDIA bloc parties held a joint press conference and said they were forced to resort to the step to "safeguard the democracy and Constitution".

The Winter Parliament Session commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session is scheduled to go on till December 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)