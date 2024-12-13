Chikkamagaluru, December 13: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly subjected to years of abuse, confinement, and poisoning by her husband, Dr CP Ravi Kumar, and his mother, Chandramukhi, in Chikkamagaluru. The victim, S Vinutharani, claimed she was physically assaulted, deprived of nourishment, and even scalded with boiling water. Despite attempts to seek help, she remained trapped in the abusive environment until her brother intervened. Following her complaints, a case has been registered against the accused.

The case came to light when Vinutharani shared her ordeal after receiving an ex-parte divorce notice from her husband, Dr Kumar, a medical practitioner at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. She managed to send the notice to her brother, Vageesh Kunar, via WhatsApp through a neighbour, revealing years of abuse, including poisoning and physical assault. According to the Times of India report, Vinutharani described how her husband and mother-in-law subjected her to cruelty for over four years, including deprivation of food and being locked inside the house for long hours. Karnataka Shocker: Youth Caught on Camera Trying To Rape Stray Dog in Chikkamagaluru, FIR Registered After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The abuse reportedly intensified after the death of Kumar's father. Vinutharani's son, a 19-year-old MBBS student at a college in Dharwad, was allegedly kept away from her and threatened by his father, leaving him powerless to intervene. Despite the constant mistreatment, Vinutharani endured in silence until the intervention of her brother, who took her to Shakti Kendra. The Deccan Herald reported that Vinutharani was later hospitalised after a fresh round of abuse. Karnataka Shocker: Mother of 3 Daughters Dies by Suicide Allegedly Due To Physical and Emotional Abuse for Not Bearing a Son in Koppal; 5 Including Husband Arrested.

Initially reluctant to file a police complaint, she was pushed to do so after the continued harassment at home. As reported by the Times of India, a case was filed at the women’s police station, with the accused facing serious charges, including marital cruelty, wrongful confinement, and administering harmful substances. The police are currently investigating the case and have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

