Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday dissolved eight district units in Tamil Nadu as part of its efforts to strengthen the party organisation at all levels.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Drunk Driver Mows 2 Minor Girls, Truck Gutted While Escaping in Palghar.

To revamp the organisational set-up in Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam, Chennai West, North-Chennai-West, Coimbatore city, Pudukottai, Erode North and Tiruvannamalai North party districts, all such district units (inclusive of various wings and mandal committees) are dissolved, BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai said in a party release.

Also Read | Court Dismisses Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case Over Alleged Funding of Northeast Delhi Violence.

Annamalai also named eight interim office-bearers to oversee party work in such districts, till such time new teams are appointed there.

On a perception that this move is related to performance of party functionaries vis-a-vis the recently concluded urban civic polls, party spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathi rejected it.

The BJP office-bearer told PTI that it is a regular exercise to strengthen the party organisation at all levels and only a continuation of an initiative (when 10 districts units were dissolved) made recently.

The BJP which fought the urban civic polls alone, won 22 seats in municipal corporations, 56 in municipalities and 230 in town panchayats and the saffron party candidates got elected as chairpersons of eight town panchayats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)