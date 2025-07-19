Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the ruling BJP of doing politics of discrimination and hatred.

In a statement issued at the party headquarters in Lucknow, he said that the weaker sections are being continuously targeted. "In the BJP government, the PDA community is being discriminated at every level," Yadav said.

The PDA stands for Pichda, Dalit, Alpasankhyak (backward, Dalit, minorities), an abbreviation coined by Yadav, who constantly cites it in his statements.

The attitude of the BJP government and its leaders is discriminatory, undemocratic and anti-constitutional, and the public is watching all this, the SP chief said, asserting that "the public has deflated the BJP's communal and hate agenda in the last Lok Sabha elections."

He said, "The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has betrayed farmers, youth and women during its nine-year tenure. No work was done for their development and employment. Inflation, unemployment and corruption have increased."

He accused the BJP of making false promises to the public.

"The government has no answer to the questions of the public. Today, the youths do not have jobs. The BJP is ending jobs and reservations by privatising government departments," he alleged.

Highlighting the plight of women and farmers, Yadav said, "Farmers are not even getting fertilisers, water and pesticides. The law and order is in a shambles. Crimes against women are increasing steadily, even girls are not safe under this government. Criminals and anarchic elements have no fear of the law."

The SP chief alleged that "to divert attention from the government's failures, people holding constitutional posts are using language that does not fit the dignity of their posts, and doing anti-constitutional and anti-democratic work, but the public is no longer in the mood to tolerate them anymore."

