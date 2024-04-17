Imphal, Apr 17 (PTI) Just two days ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP on Wednesday expelled one of its leaders in Manipur, E Dwijamani Singh, from the party for six years.

Singh of Hiyanglam Mandal of the saffron camp was expelled for "violation of party's rules and regulations", a statement issued by the BJP's Manipur unit said.

Also Read | Snake on a Train! Serpent on Japan Bullet Train From Nagoya to Tokyo Causes 17-Minute Delay.

Singh, an ex-MLA of the Congress, joined the saffron camp in 2022 after being denied a ticket by the grand old party.

Immediately after his expulsion from the BJP, Singh returned to the Congress.

Also Read | Sikkim Elections 2024: Campaign for 32 Assembly Seats, One Lok Sabha Constituency Ends.

He was accorded a warm welcome by party's Inner Manipur candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam at the Congress Bhavan here.

Inner Manipur constituency will go to polls on April 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)