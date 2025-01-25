Jamshedpur, Jan 25 (PTI) The BJP alleged that law and order in Jharkhand has "deteriorated" and Maoist activities have "surged" due to "inefficiency" of the JMM-led government's machinery.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday evening, Jharkhand BJP chief Dr Ravindra Rai claimed that the "spurt" in extremist and criminal activities as well as the "whimsical approach" of officials of the state is a matter of concern.

"Deteriorating law and order as well as the inefficiency of officials under the rule of the JMM-Congress coalition government has turned Jharkhand into a den of criminals," he alleged.

Rai questioned the prevailing situation that resulted in the reemergence of Maoist forces from forest and rural pockets.

"The killing of Naxals by police and recoveries of sophisticated weapons like AK-47 during raids suggest that the outlawed groups have renewed their activities under the JMM-led government's rule," he claimed.

The BJP leader accused the coalition government in Jharkhand of "failing miserably" to maintain law and order as criminal incidents have "increased" in the state's capital Ranchi, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur.

A sense of insecurity has been prevailing among the business community, women and common man, he claimed.

Rai said that administrative officers should discharge their responsibility sincerely rather than serving the interest of the government.

"The BJP will have no option but to take to the streets if the situation does not improve soon," he added.

