Mumbai, January 25: With support from Google News Initiative (GNI) and Mediology Software, LatestLY has launched its mobile app loaded with features. The LatestLY app boasts a user-friendly interface and provides breaking news alerts as well as real-time news updates from around the world. From breaking news in politics and sports to captivating entertainment updates, from tech advancements to health insights and from viral content to festive celebrations, this app delivers a diverse range of news right to your fingertips.

The LatestLY mobile app is available for download on Android platform. Readers can download the application by clicking here. This app's easy-to-navigate design and category-based sections offer quick access to readers towards the information they are looking for. Moreover, the app will send timely notifications for breaking news and important updates. LatestLY Launches Dark Mode Feature and AMP Stories 'QuickLY' for Better Readability to Consume News on Your Mobile.

Offline reading is one of the key features of the LatestLY mobile app. Users can bookmark stories and read them later even without internet connectivity. This app's launch marks a significant milestone for LatestLY. GNI and Mediology Software teams were instrumental in helping the LatestLY's team for the app's launch and extended their expertise and experience to get out the best possible news experience for users.

About LatestLY

LatestLY not only covers news but also helps readers gain deeper understanding of events and developments. Informative articles, opinions and in-depth analysis make LatestLY a knowledge hub. We mainly focus on trending events that matter to the online audience, covering social and viral subjects and offering a variety of moods to engage in. From serious social issues to funny moments, no one covers Latest Trends like LatestLY!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2025 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).