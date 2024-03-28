New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced an alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and also declared the seat-sharing formula in Jharkhand for the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh said that BJP will contest on 13 seats while the AJSU on one.

"BJP, under the old and natural alliance with AJSU, has decided to field BJP candidates in 13 Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies of Jharkhand and AJSU Party in one parliamentary constituency, Giridih in the Lok Sabha elections. By winning the elections in all 14 parliamentary constituencies of Jharkhand, the alliance candidates will achieve the target of crossing 400 seats on June 4," he said.

"This alliance will strengthen the resolve of the illustrious Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi ji for a developed India, self-reliant India, self-reliant India, capable India," Arun singh posted on X.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling UPA has 47 MLAs -- JMM 29, Congress 17 and RJD 1. The BJP has 26 members and AJSU Party three. The NCP and CPI (ML) have one lawmaker each, apart from two Independents.

Recently, Congress released its eighth list on Wednesday of candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand.

In Jharkhand, Kalicharan Munda will contest from Khunti seat, Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga and Jai Prakashbhai Patel from Hazaribagh.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious across 12 seats, with the BJP winning 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each.

Elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases. Voting will take place in Jharkhand on 13, 20, 25 May and June 1. (ANI)

