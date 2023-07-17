New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Five women MPs of the BJP will visit West Bengal soon to look into alleged incidents of large-scale violence and atrocities on women during the recent panchayat polls in the state.

BJP president J P Nadda has constituted the five-member team on Monday to visit the violence-hit areas in West Bengal and interact with the affected people, especially women, the party said in a statement.

The committee will submit its report to Nadda soon.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh Saroj Pandey is the convenor of the committee. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar and Lok Sabha MPs Sandhya Ray, Rama Devi and Aparajita Sarangi are its members.

The committee has been constituted "for conducting an inquiry into atrocities on women and large-scale violence during panchayat elections in West Bengal," according to the party statement.

