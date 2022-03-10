Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the halfway mark and attained a majority in Uttarakhand assembly polls.

According to the latest Election Commission trends, the BJP has won 37 seats and is leading on 10 seats.

Congress has won 16 seats and is leading on three seats. (ANI)

