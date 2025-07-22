Indore (Madhya Pradesh), July 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Tuesday alleged that the BJP has failed to deliver on its promise made to the people, and Congress will stand for the rights of the people.

He also raised a demand for a caste based census in Madhya Pradesh, similar to that of Telangana.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We will ensure that a caste based census must be done in Madhya Pradesh like it was done in Telangana. BJP has failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people. Congress will fight for the rights of the people... I urge Mohan Yadav that your government has stopped the OBC reservation; apologise publicly to the people of the state for this and implement this reservation as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi demanded caste census in the country. Telanagna was the first country to do this survey. Now, the Government of India has also decided to conduct a caste-based census... A convention of the Backwards Classes delegates of the Congress party will be held in Delhi on 25th July. A roadmap will be made there, and then we will move to different states, empowering the people from the Backwards Classes and creating awareness..."

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asserted that India's dream of being a Vishwaguru will be realised only when people across castes and religions are united.

He said that unity among people of all castes and religions can be achieved only through social justice.

"I believe everyone should have a mindset like Rahul Gandhi, then only the nation will be strengthened. We talk about becoming the Vishwaguru. The dream of becoming Vishwaguru will be fulfilled when people of all castes and religions are united. And we will be united when social justice is served," Gehlot said while talking to reporters here. (ANI)

