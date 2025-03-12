New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Congress MP Jebi Mather criticized Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's reply in Rajya Sabha over NEP and said that he was unnecessarily causing division in the society. She also accused the BJP of having hidden agendas within the National Education Policy (NEP)

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "BJP should realise that the language issue is a sensitive emotional matter... Anything that hurts people's sentiments should not be promoted... Dharmendra Pradhan is unnecessarily causing division in the society... We in the opposition stand for unity, and that is why we walked out of Parliament yesterday... BJP has hidden agendas in the NEP (National Education Policy)..."

The Trinamool Congress and Congress parties have expressed strong support for the DMK's demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to apologize for his remarks on Tamil Nadu's language policy.

BJP leader Rajiv Chandrasekhar however slammed the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin alleging that he was bring up such issues as elections were due in the state.

"BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, "I said this when I was in Chennai four or five days ago. This is nothing, this is because Stalin's government, for the last five years, has not done anything except make his son the deputy chief minister. There are eight months left for the election, and he has brought up these fake issues to try and distract the people of Tamil Nadu and to try and create this imaginary fight, this fake fight between the national education policy and the people of Tamil Nadu. This is not an issue that exists anywhere in the minds of people from Tamil Nadu, except for those, like I said, Stalin. It is something that is expected because when you don't do anything for five years except make your son the Deputy Chief Minister, then you create these fake issues to distract the voters. As far as the (union) education minister is concerned, he made a statement. He said that the government of Tamil Nadu had accepted and signed an MoU for the PM Shree schools. The PM Shree schools are NEP schools. The government of Tamil Nadu knew that, and they signed the MoU, and now they are backtracking on it because of this electoral narrative that they want to build," he said.

Union Minister Jual Oram said, "Hindi was adopted as the national language long back when the Congress government was in power... All other languages have been recognised by the government. It is a matter of personal choice as to which language someone chooses to study, speak, or work in... The opposition is against the NEP only out of political motivation." (ANI)

