VMPL

Miryalaguda (Telangana) [India], February 24: In a significant initiative aimed at shaping the academic direction, mindset, and social responsibility of young learners, La Mentora conducted a large-scale motivational session and career counselling program for Class 10 students in Miryalaguda, Telangana. The event saw the enthusiastic participation of over 1,200 students from multiple government and private schools, making it one of the most impactful student-focused guidance programs conducted in the region in recent times.

Also Read | 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Ending Explained; Dunk and Egg's Journey Begins After Trial of Seven.

The program was designed to address a crucial transition phase in students' lives, where academic choices, mindset, discipline, and awareness play a defining role in shaping their future. The event combined motivation, career clarity, emotional intelligence, and civic responsibility into a single, comprehensive platform.

Delivering the keynote motivational address, K. V. Pradeep, popularly known as Pradeep Kondiparthi, inspired students with a powerful and relatable message on self-mastery and purpose. Emphasizing the importance of inner discipline, he remarked, "Your future is not decided by your background or circumstances, but by how well you control your thoughts, words, and actions on a daily basis."

Also Read | KTM 200 Duke New Atlantic Blue Colour Variant Launched.

Highlighting the need for clarity and intent, he added, "A purpose-driven life gives direction to your efforts; when your goal is clear, creativity and solutions automatically follow." Stressing consistency over shortcuts, he told students, "Self-belief without practice is incomplete--real success comes when confidence meets disciplined daily effort."

Addressing emotional intelligence, he observed, "Understanding yourself and respecting others' emotions is a life skill that will matter as much as academic knowledge in the years ahead." Concluding his address on a larger social note, he said, "True success is not only about personal achievement, but about the positive impact you create in society."

Adding an important dimension of civic awareness, the Police Department conducted a dedicated road safety awareness program, focusing on underage driving, its legal consequences under new laws, and the risks involved. Addressing students during the session, police officials cautioned that "Driving before the legal age is not just a violation of law, but a serious risk to one's own life and the lives of others." Students were informed about recent legal provisions and penalties, following which they took a formal pledge committing to not drive vehicles as minors and to follow traffic laws responsibly.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Varun Rohith B, Managing Director of La Mentora, said, "At La Mentora, we strongly believe that education must go beyond textbooks. Our responsibility is to guide students with the right mindset, career clarity, emotional strength, and social awareness." He further added, "This program was designed to help students take informed decisions at a critical stage of their academic journey while also instilling values that will stay with them for life."

Shri M. Chandrashekar, Director, La Mentora, highlighted the importance of early guidance, stating, "Class 10 is a defining stage where students need direction, motivation, and discipline. Such initiatives help students visualize their future and prepare mentally for higher academic challenges." He added, "When students are guided correctly at this stage, they are better equipped to pursue excellence with confidence and responsibility."

Smt. B. Neeraja, Director, La Mentora, emphasized holistic development and safety awareness, saying, "Academic success must be complemented with emotional intelligence and civic sense. Today's students are tomorrow's citizens, and programs like these help nurture balanced and responsible individuals." She further remarked, "The road safety pledge taken today is a strong step towards building awareness and accountability among young minds."

Dean N. Ravi Kumar stated, "At La Mentora, our approach is not limited to syllabus completion. We focus on academic depth, structured practice, and strategic preparation that enables students to compete confidently at national levels. Admissions for 2026-27 present an opportunity for students to begin their journey with clarity, discipline, and expert mentorship from day one."

The event concluded with an interactive engagement, positive student feedback, and a renewed commitment from La Mentora to continue conducting student-centric outreach programs across Telangana, focusing on career counselling, motivation, mental well-being, and social responsibility.

Through this initiative, La Mentora once again reinforced its mission of nurturing not just high achievers, but purpose-driven, emotionally intelligent, and socially responsible future leaders of India.

Admissions Open for Academic Year 2026-27

Admissions are now open for the 2026-27 academic year at La Mentora, inviting Class 10 students to enroll in its highly structured Integrated Intermediate programs for IIT-JEE (Mains & Advanced) and NEET. With flagship offerings such as ELITE-40 (Inter + Advanced), EXCELOR-I (Inter + Mains + Advanced), EXCELOR-N (Inter + Mains), and CHARAKA Plus (Inter + NEET), La Mentora provides a carefully balanced academic ecosystem that strengthens core concepts, problem-solving ability, emotional intelligence, and exam readiness. Backed by expert faculty, a disciplined academic framework, and a student-centric mentoring approach, the institution focuses on shaping confident, purpose-driven learners prepared for national-level competitive success.

Further strengthening its academic ecosystem, La Mentora offers a comprehensive, student-centric infrastructure designed to ensure safety, comfort, and performance excellence. The institution provides separate campuses for boys and girls, a fully air-conditioned residential and classroom environment, and small class sizes limited to 40 students to enable personalized attention. With experienced faculty averaging over 20 years in education, structured monthly performance reviews, and detailed error analysis after every examination, students benefit from continuous academic monitoring and improvement. The campus emphasizes holistic well-being through quality accommodation, hygienic facilities, daily sports breaks, and robust safety measures, including dedicated security systems and a 24/7 medical transport facility. Additionally, La Mentora integrates innovation through its AI Studio, offers mentoring by IIT & AIIMS experts, conducts regular post-class working sessions, facilitates Parent-Teacher Meetings every two months, and is guided by a leadership team with deep academic experience--collectively creating a disciplined, technologically advanced, and results-oriented learning environment.

Located in a prime educational hub of Hyderabad, the La Mentora campus at Adibatla offers modern classrooms, focused learning environments, and a supportive mentoring culture aligned with its vision of holistic education.

With a strong track record of academic excellence, values-driven education, and student satisfaction, La Mentora continues to position itself as a trusted destination for aspirants aiming for top engineering and medical careers.

Interested students and parents can visit the campus at D.No: 7-2/A, Opp. TCS Office, Above Ratnadeep, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Adibatla, Hyderabad - 501 510, or contact the admissions team at +91 90528 02929 for counselling and enrollment details. for more details visit : https://lamentora.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)