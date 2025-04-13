Patna (Bihar) [India], April 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shreyasi Singh on Sunday participated in the 'Jai Bhim Padayatra' organised on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, which is to be celebrated on April 14. She paid her respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar at the event.

Singh said she feels proud, given her party's respect for Babasaheb Ambedkar and his ideology. She added that the padayatra was being held to honour Dr Ambedkar's legacy.

"I pay my respects to him (Babasaheb Ambedkar)...The BJP government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has respected Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and his ideology. It makes me proud to be an Indian. This padayatra is being held to honour his legacy," Singh told ANI.

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya also paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Patna and commenced the 'Jai Bhim Padayatra' program.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha were also present at the event to pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bharat Mata. Dilip Jaiswal, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state unit president, and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also paid tributes to the architect of the Indian constitution and participated in the Padayatra event.

The program comes a day ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti, which is scheduled to be celebrated on April 14 across the country.

Mandaviya, while addressing the 'Jai Bhim Padayatra' program on Sunday, said that the youths were the future of the country and further urged them to respect the constitution and fulfil the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"Youth is the future of the country. Dr BR Ambedkar wrote the constitution and, through it, gave equal rights to the people of the country. The youth must move forward with these rights, respect the constitution and fulfil the goal of Viksit Bharat..." Mandaviya said, addressing the event.

The event commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. 'Jai Bhim Padayatra' honours his legacy and 10,000 MY Bharat Youth Volunteers.

"PM Modi has resolved to establish Viksit Bharat in 2047 when the country completes 100 years of independence. This padayatra has been organized so that crores of youth become a part of this resolve," added Mandaviya.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said that similar padayatras would take place simultaneously across all major state capitals in India.

"This marks the first time a nationwide padayatra is being conducted across state capitals, uniting thousands of youth in a collective tribute to Babasaheb's vision of equality, justice, and fraternity," an official statement said. (ANI)

