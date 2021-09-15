Nagpur, Sep 15 (PTI) BJP workers staged an agitation at six assembly segments in Nagpur on Wednesday against the Maharashtra government's "inaction" over the issue of political reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community.

In a press release issued by the BJP, former state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would not be allowed to move on the streets, until and unless the political reservation for OBCs is restored.

The party workers burnt effigies of the state government during the protest and shouted slogans during the protests held at Manewada square, Padole square, Kanji House square, Jhenda square and Gittikhadan square.

Bawankule accused the state government of betraying the OBCs.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court quashed the quota for the OBCs in local bodies after observing that the total number of seats earmarked for various communities, including the SCs sand STs, should not exceed 50 per cent of its total strength.

