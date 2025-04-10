Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party has begun the process of electing its Tamil Nadu State President as the party released a statement inviting applications for the post.

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President and state election officer M. Chakaravarthi on Thursday released a statement urging party leaders to submit their nominations for the post tomorrow.

"Those who want to contest in the president election for the post of State president shall download the willingness form from state party website, fill and submit it in State BJP HQ at Kamalalayam from tomorrow 2 PM to 4 PM tomorrow," the statement read.

The statement read that the candidate should "atleast be 10 years as member of BJP."

The official statement also invited applications for the post of National General Committee member.

Current BJP President Annamalai has already announced that "he is not in the race" to become the next state unit chief.

"There is no contest in Tamil Nadu BJP; we will select a leader unanimously. But I am not in the race. I am not in the BJP state leadership race," Annamalai said while speaking to reporters here today.

The tenure of K Annamalai as the Tamil Nadu state President ended a few months back as per the party laws and is currently continuing in the position until the next chief is elected.

The BJP is eager to improve its prospects in Tamil Nadu following a determined effort in the last Lok Sabha elections, where it failed to win a seat in the southern state. (ANI)

