Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 2 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the people of Tripura will fulfill the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat" by ensuring the victory of both BJP candidates of Tripura in the Lok Sabha election.

"I want to tell all the people that the BJP, Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), Tipra Motha alliance is for 'Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura,' and people want to live in peace, which we are working towards. We have seen how unrest gripped Tripura during the CPIM and Congress regimes, but now peace is prevailing. I hope that the people will fulfill the dream of the people by winning both of our candidates in this Lok Sabha election," CM Manik Saha said. Dr Saha said this while leading a padyatra in support of the BJP candidate for the East (ST) parliamentary seat, Kriti Singh Debbarma. A massive crowd was seen during the rally in Khowai, which was led by Dr Saha. "PM Modi has set a target for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He has aimed for 370 seats for BJP alone, and with the support of NDA, we aim to cross 400 seats. Keeping this in mind and following PM Modi's direction, we are visiting all places in Tripura," CM Saha said.

Also Read | ED Reply to Arviind Kejriwal’s Plea: Multiple Routes Used for Transferring Money to Goa Identified, Agency Tells Delhi High Court.

He further said that BJP, IPFT and Tipra Motha are together fighting in this election.

"Today we came to Khowai and are holding meetings, rallies, padyatras, etc. IPFT, BJP, and Tipra Motha are together fighting in this election, and I am confident that we will surpass the vote percentage from last year. We can see enthusiasm among the people wherever we go, and they are coming out in support of our party," he said. Dr Saha emphasized that people have faith in PM Modi, as evidenced by the massive response and support shown in the rally with candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma.

Also Read | Cancer Patient Dies After Being Denied Medical Care in Three Government Hospitals in Delhi, Family Alleges ‘Institutional Death’.

In the rally, Ministers Tinku Roy, Animesh Debbarma, BJP Secretary Devid Debbarma, and others were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)