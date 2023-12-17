Bengaluru (Karnataka), December 17 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for politicising the Belagavi incident despite the State government taking action against the culprits.

"The Home Minister, Women and Child Welfare Minister, and district in-charge minister have taken necessary action regarding this incident and yet the BJP is trying to exploit it politically. Our government is committed to protecting women in the state; strict legal action will be initiated against the culprits." Shivakumar said on Saturday while responding to a question asked by a reporter.

A 42-year-old woman was stripped naked, paraded, and assaulted after being tied to an electric pole early on Monday in Karnataka's Belagavi district after her son eloped with a woman. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Speaking at the valedictory function of EXCON 2023, South Asia's biggest construction equipment expo, Shivakumar said, "Confederation of Indian Industries has been organising EXCON for the construction equipment industry for the last 23 years. This expo introduces new technologies in the construction sector. One of the new things that I saw this year was the introduction of electric equipment for the construction sector. Many of the equipment in this expo is manufactured in Karnataka and is even exported."

The Deputy Chief Minister urged the organisers to allow engineering students to attend the expo next year so that they are exposed to new technologies.

"Karnataka is known for high-quality education and it would help students explore the latest technology if they attended expos like this," he said.

Shivakumar said that he saw several new-age technologies at EXCON 2023 that save time, enhance safety and protect the environment.

"I saw many technologies in the expo that save time, enhance safety and protect the environment. A hydrogen-run earth mover was the highlight of the expo. New technologies help save time in the construction sector. These advanced equipment have made it possible to complete a bridge in two years which would otherwise have taken five years."

The Deputy Chief Minister said that he could not be present for the inauguration of Excon 2023 as he had to attend the Karnataka winter session in Belagavi and so he came for the valedictory ceremony

"I was supposed to be at the expo for the inauguration but could not due to the session in Belagavi. I came for the valedictory ceremony to encourage the industry," he said. (ANI)

