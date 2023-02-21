Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) Opposition MLAs on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana has failed on all fronts and claimed that unemployment has risen while law and order situation has also deteriorated.

Participating in a debate on the governor's address, senior Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian said "people have made up their mind to oust this non-performing government in the next assembly election".

It has failed on all fronts," he further alleged.

Congress' Rao Dan Singh said the BJP came to power promising "Acche Din".

"Eight years later, people are waiting for these better days... Youth are facing unemployment, inflation has increased, law and order situation has broken down.

"But the government is not bothered about these issues..," he said.

Another party MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi said the government promised a veterinary hospital in Assandh segment, but nothing has been done so far.

"They just give lollipops," he said.

Gogi also said "today Haryana is number one in unemployment. Today, drug menace is rampant and youth are getting affected. Crime graph is on the rise".

Congress member Chiranjeev Rao while targeting the Khattar government said despite serious allegations of sexual harassment against Minister Sandeep Singh, he has not resigned.

"Under the BJP-led regime, farmers, labourers, employees, youth and various other sections are unhappy," he further said.

Independent MLA Balraj Kundu said, "The Khattar government talks of good governance. Just two days ago, we saw how lathis were rained on peacefully protesting government employees who were demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme".

On deteriorating law and order, Kundu said, "Haryana has become India's unsafe state."

On the issue of introduction of e-tendering for execution of development works in rural areas, which is witnessing protests by the Sarpanches, some ruling combine MLAs said the government must engage with the Sarpanches to resolve the issue.

"Sarpanches are protesting, some way should be found to resolve the issue," JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam said.

Gautam also batted in favour of Old Pension Scheme and said that the chief minister should raise the issue with the prime minister.

