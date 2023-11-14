New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) In an apparent bid to connect with the rural youth, the BJP is set to organise a series of kabaddi matches after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name across the country starting Wednesday.

BJP's Kisan Morcha has decided to organise ‘NaMo kabaddi' across all districts, except those in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram, till November 30 to promote the Modi government's ‘Khelo India' programme, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is encouraging rural sports talents and providing them a platform at the international and national levels,” it further said.

BJP's Kisan Mocraha national and state office bearers recently held a meeting in this connection and formed several committees to make the ‘NaMo kabaddi' programme a grand success, the party said.

The winning teams will be felicitated in each of the states by a Union minister or the BJP president of the respective states, it added.

The BJP Kisan Morcha national president hailed Prime Minister Modi for taking “commendable steps like the launch of Khelo India” programme and said it has created awareness and increased the youth's enthusiasm for sports in the country.

“The people of the country saw the positive results of the 'Khelo India' campaign when Indian players created history by winning more than 100 medals in the Asian Games 2023,” he added.

