Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Shimla district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a protest against the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, alleging mismanagement and poor governance.

Addressing the media, BJP Shimla district unit leader Sanjay Sood accused the state government of failing to fulfil its promises and "looting" the people. He alleged that the Congress government has been harassing citizens and providing benefits selectively to its close associates.

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Sood claimed that the guarantees made to the people of Himachal Pradesh have not been delivered, and the overall condition of the state has deteriorated, causing hardship to citizens.

He further said that in response to these issues, the BJP has decided to intensify its agitation across the state. "To raise the voice of the people, the party has decided to hold protests in every Vidhan Sabha constituency," he said.

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The BJP leader added that the party will corner the government on various issues at multiple levels and continue protests in different forms to highlight what he termed as the government's "wrong decisions" before the public.

The protest marks the beginning of a broader campaign by the BJP against the ruling Indian National Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over a meeting and reviewed various positive reforms being undertaken in the health sector.

During the meeting, it was stated that several qualitative improvements have been made to further strengthen the Himcare Scheme. These reforms will ensure transparency in the scheme and help curb the possibility of corruption.

Under the Himcare Scheme, government hospitals will be paid the lower amount between the actual cost of treatment (including consumables) and the fixed package rate. Hospitals must submit bills for the actual expenses along with their claims. Expenditures such as registration fees, bed charges, nursing, and boarding will not be included in such claims. (ANI)

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