Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) In a direct attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress, many of whose leaders and ministers are currently under scrutiny by central agencies for alleged scandals and some of whom are even incarcerated, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday gave the 'No Vote To Mamata' call to the electorate ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Adhikari, who led a rally from Garia More to Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand here attended by thousands, came down heavily on the Left Front for their 'No Vote To BJP' campaign ahead of the 2021 assembly polls, which had "helped the corrupt TMC regime" return to power and "continue their reign of loot and misgovernance."

"Not all leftists are bad. But there are many fake secularists who had abetted and aided Mamata Banerjee and her 'chor' (thieves) brigade. These fake secularists had helped pishi and bhaipo (Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee) to continue their malpractices," he added.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly called upon the Left to "shun their anti-BJP stance" as the saffron party is the only party that can dislodge the TMC from power in West Bengal.

He said the CPI(M) candidate in the Nandigram assembly seat had to forfeit her security deposit as the BJP has emerged as the only viable alternative to "give sushashan" (good governance) to the people of West Bengal and end the "era of smuggling of coal, cattle, and the sale of jobs to undeserving candidates."

Turning to the arrests of TMC heavyweights by central agencies in connection with graft, Adhikari said, "Had it not been for Modiji in power at the Centre, people like Partha Chatterjee, Kesto (Anubrata Mandal), and Jyoti Priyo Mallick would not have been lodged in jail. There are many others still outside, but they will also not be spared."

Accusing the TMC leaders of "threatening the judiciary," he told the crowd, "have faith in Modji. This will not be allowed."

Adhikari promised the state government employees that "the disparity in DA between central and state employees will be bridged when the BJP comes to power."

He said all vacancies in state government departments will be filled up in a fair and transparent manner.

The Nandigram BJP MLA said, "We know your pains and sufferings. BJP will ensure you won't have to suffer the same fate again and again."

Accusing Banerjee of practicing divisive politics, he said, "She has lost the support of Muslims as well and hence is desperate to project BJP as anti-Muslim and plotting conspiracies. Her game plan will not succeed."

"Neither Hindus nor Muslims have benefited under TMC rule. She wants to use them as a vote bank," Adhikari added.

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Adhikari has no right to talk about corruption as he himself had been named by an arrested accused in connection with a ponzi scam, and a purported video was circulated from the BJP office in 2016 for his alleged links in the Narada sting operation.

He reiterated that the central agencies are being prodded by BJP leaders like Adhikari to continue raids against TMC leaders on framed-up charges to lessen the influence of TMC, but that will not succeed.

