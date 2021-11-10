Panaji (Goa) [India], November 10 (ANI): Taking a swipe at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent visits to temples like Ayodhya Ram Lalla, BJP national general secretary on Wednesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor is on pilgrimage, ahead of elections.

Ravi said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits temple only ahead of elections."

Also Read | HP TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at hpbose.org.

Ravi, who is the BJP in-charge of Goa, also said that the BJP was confident of registering a hat-trick victory in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Goa.

On Wednesday, National general secretary (organisation) secretary BL Santhosh and CT Ravi visited Goa and met several BJP leaders. (ANI)

Also Read | Chandigarh: Elderly Woman Duped of Gold Jewellery By Two Fraudsters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)